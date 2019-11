With news that Jenners is set to leave its iconic spot in central Edinburgh after more than 180 years, let's take a look back at the department store over the years.

1. A visit from Gracie Fields Singer Gracie Fields can be seen in the television lounge of Jenners with her friends Mrs Mary Davey and Miss Greta Beattie. Year: 1952

2. A royal visit In honour of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Edinburgh, coronation decorations adorn the East End of Princes Street, including the famous department store. Year: 1953

3. A hairdressers The hairdressers salon in Jenners could accommodate up to 10 clients. You can see three women here getting their hair done. Year: 1955

4. Festival decorations Here, you can see lantern style Edinburgh Festival decorations that have been hung up outside of Jenners on Princes Street. Year: 1957

