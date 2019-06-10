In pictures: A lost Scottish community that vanished from the landscape
The Cabrach was once home to 1,000 people but today abandoned homes dot this remote landscape with just little traces of human life remaining.
The old farming community was taken apart by industrialisation and the Great War with efforts now being made to piece together the very fragile history of a community that vanished from view.
The Cabrach was once a community of around 1,000 people - but many of the homes now lie abandoned and hold little traces of a life once lived. PIC: The Cabrach Trust.
A pair of slippers still sit next to this armchair in this house, which is thought to have been left behind around 20 to 30 years ago. PIC: The Cabrach Trust.
Jackets still hang in one of the bedrooms of this home in The Cabrach, a God-fearing farming community in a remote area of Moray. PIC: The Cabrach Trust.
The Cabrach was notorious for illicit whisky production and smuggling with the vast landscape providing ultimate cover for the blackmarket activities. PIC: The Cabrach Trust.
