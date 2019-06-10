In pictures: A deserted Scottish community that vanished from the landscape

The old farming community was taken apart by industrialisation and the Great War with efforts now being made to piece together the very fragile history of a community that vanished from view.

The Cabrach was once a community of around 1,000 people - but many of the homes now lie abandoned and hold little traces of a life once lived. PIC: The Cabrach Trust. other Buy a Photo

A pair of slippers still sit next to this armchair in this house, which is thought to have been left behind around 20 to 30 years ago. PIC: The Cabrach Trust. other Buy a Photo

Jackets still hang in one of the bedrooms of this home in The Cabrach, a God-fearing farming community in a remote area of Moray. PIC: The Cabrach Trust. other Buy a Photo

The Cabrach was notorious for illicit whisky production and smuggling with the vast landscape providing ultimate cover for the blackmarket activities. PIC: The Cabrach Trust. other Buy a Photo

View more