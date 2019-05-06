In Pictures: 25 stops on Heart 200 - Scotland's newest driving route
From waterfalls and castles, to towering fir trees and twinkling lochs, Heart 200 - Scotland's newest driving route - is destined to take travellers to the very core of the country.
The route covers Perthshire and Stirlingshire, starting at Bridge of Earn and snaking through the little towns of Crieff, Comrie and Dunblane before veering west to Loch Lomond and then north to the fringes of the Highlands.
1. Balgedie Toll Tavern
Deep in the Perthshire countryside, you will find the Balgedie Toll Tavern. A coaching inn has stood on this spot since 1534!