In Pictures: 25 stops on Heart 200 - Scotland's newest driving route

The route covers Perthshire and Stirlingshire, starting at Bridge of Earn and snaking through the little towns of Crieff, Comrie and Dunblane before veering west to Loch Lomond and then north to the fringes of the Highlands.

1. Balgedie Toll Tavern Deep in the Perthshire countryside, you will find the Balgedie Toll Tavern. A coaching inn has stood on this spot since 1534! Creative Commons/Paul McIlroy

2. Loch Leven Beautiful Loch Leven is next on the route, where lapwings, little ringed plovers and whooper swans gather and visitors enjoy the trails around this landmark nature reserve. RSPB

3. Yetts o' Muckhart The fascinating Japanese Gardens at Cowden Castle can be found close to the fourth stop on the route, Yetts o' Muckhart. The gardens and tea room are open Wednesday to Sunday. Alun Morgan

4. Gleneagles Enjoy some of the finer things in life with a trip to Gleneagles, famous for its five-star hotel and golf course. Shutterstock

