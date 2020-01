The Antonine Wall signalled the arrival of the Romans with the frontier, constructed around AD 142, marking the north west limits of their Empire. Built, occupied and abandoned in just 20 years, remnants of the wall that are left behind build up a tantalising picture of everyday life of the invading force who lived side-by-side with local tribes.

The Antonine Wall was made up of 16 forts constructed from turf on stone, including Bar Hill near Croy, which has recently been digitally reconstructed. PIC: HES.

Rough Castle, near Bonnybridge, which is digitally reconstructed here, is one of the best preserved sections of the wall. Around 7,000 soldiers, from countries including modern Syria, Spain and Algeria, guarded the frontier. PIC: HES.

An aerial reconstruction of Rough Castle, which was surrounded by a series of defensive pits which contained sharpened stakes concealed by brushwood. PIC: HES.

The remanants of the defensive pits at Rough Castle today. Known to the Romans as lilia, they were designed to break up any attack on the north gate of the fort . PIC: HES.

