Historic Scotland ticket giveaway: the full list of historic locations you can visit for free

In celebration of St Andrew's Day Historic Scotland are releasing thousands of free tickets to their historic locations.
Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, the awe-inspiring Border Abbeys and the Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae in Orkney are among the sites taking part.
The initiative aims to rekindle interest in Scotland's history and heritage ahead of the feast day of Scotland's patron saint St Andrew.
The free tickets will be valid on November 20 and December 1 and registration for the freebies is now open at www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk
Members of the public will have until 5pm on Thursday, November 28 to register online and apply for tickets to the attraction of their choice.
Here's a full list of historic locations partaking in the giveaway
Tantallon Castle
Dirleton Castle
Craigmillar Castle
Edinburgh Castle
Linlithgow Palace
Bothwell Castle
Jedburgh Abbey
Dryburgh Abbey
Melrose Abbey
Dumbarton Castle
Blackness Castle
Aberdourdour Castle
Dunfermline Abbey
Stirling Castle
Doune Castle
St Andrews Castle and Cathedral
Huntingtower Castle
Arbroath Abbey
Dunstaffnage Castle
Iona Abbey
Urquhart Castle
Huntly Castle
Duff House
Elgin Cathedral
Dallas Dhu Historic Distillery
Fort George
The Blackhouse Arnol
Maeshowe
Skara Brae
New Abbey Corn Mill
Caerlaverock Castle