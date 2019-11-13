Historic Scotland ticket giveaway: the full list of historic locations you can visit for free

Have your say

In celebration of St Andrew's Day Historic Scotland are releasing thousands of free tickets to their historic locations.

Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, the awe-inspiring Border Abbeys and the Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae in Orkney are among the sites taking part.

Historic Scotland are giving away free tickets to visit historic sites in Scotland - including Skara Brae (Shutterstock)

The initiative aims to rekindle interest in Scotland's history and heritage ahead of the feast day of Scotland's patron saint St Andrew.

The free tickets will be valid on November 20 and December 1 and registration for the freebies is now open at www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk

Members of the public will have until 5pm on Thursday, November 28 to register online and apply for tickets to the attraction of their choice.

Here's a full list of historic locations partaking in the giveaway

Tantallon Castle

Dirleton Castle

Craigmillar Castle

Edinburgh Castle

Linlithgow Palace

Bothwell Castle

Jedburgh Abbey

Dryburgh Abbey

Melrose Abbey

Dumbarton Castle

Blackness Castle

Aberdourdour Castle

Dunfermline Abbey

Stirling Castle

Doune Castle

St Andrews Castle and Cathedral

Huntingtower Castle

Arbroath Abbey

Dunstaffnage Castle

Iona Abbey

Urquhart Castle

Huntly Castle

Duff House

Elgin Cathedral

Dallas Dhu Historic Distillery

Fort George

The Blackhouse Arnol

Maeshowe

Skara Brae

New Abbey Corn Mill

Caerlaverock Castle