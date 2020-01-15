Hercules the bear: 10 photos of Scotland's beloved grizzly
Hercules was a trained grizzly bear from Scotland who found fame appearing in film and TV productions, reaching the height of his popularity in the 1980s.
Scottish wrestler, Andy Robin, bought Hercules for £50 after he found out that he was going to be put down as the park he was born into, Highland Wildlife Park, couldn’t accommodate bears. Do you remember Hercules?
1. Donning a kilt
Hercules had a 22ft long kilt specially made for him by the Edinburgh Woolen Mill for his appearance at the Callander Highland Games
Whilst filming an advert for Kleenex in the Outer Hebrides, Hercules went missing for 24 days after escaping. Here the two North Uist crofters who found him are receiving a 1,000 GBP cheque from Andy Robin