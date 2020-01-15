Do you remember Hercules?

Hercules the bear: 10 photos of Scotland's beloved grizzly

Hercules was a trained grizzly bear from Scotland who found fame appearing in film and TV productions, reaching the height of his popularity in the 1980s.

Scottish wrestler, Andy Robin, bought Hercules for £50 after he found out that he was going to be put down as the park he was born into, Highland Wildlife Park, couldn’t accommodate bears. Do you remember Hercules?

1. Donning a kilt

2. Tree planting

3. Finding Hercules

4. Visiting Letham Glen

