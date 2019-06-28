Hebridean Whale Trail: Best places to see whales and dolphins in Scotland revealed

It is where the sight of leaping whales and dolphins will meet the backdrop of Scotland’s most stunning watery landscapes.

From the Clyde to Cape Wrath to the Isle of Harris and St Kilda, a new trail will link up the best places on the West Coast to view the abundance of marine mammals that make Scotland’s waters home.

Looking out towards Dutchman's Cap on the Treshinish Isles, one of the locations included in the new Hebridean Whale Trail. PIC: HWDT.

The Hebridean Whale Trail, the first of its kind in the UK, will connect more than 30 shoreside locations where sightings of whales, dolphins and porpoises are likely to be made.

READ MORE: The extraordinary story of the Scottish whaler who went to live with the Inuits

It will also bring in the locations where, over time, whales have played and important part in the lives and fortunes of Scots over time.

The trail has been set up by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust to showcase Scotland as a world- class destination for whale watchers as well as highlight the globally important marine environment.

Karl Stevens, manager of the Hebridean Whale Trail said: “Scotland’s west coast is one of Europe’s best places to catch sight of whales, dolphins and porpoises from land – and you may see bottlenose and common dolphins, harbour porpoise, minke whales and killer whales.

The Hebridean Whale Trail is the first of its kind and highlights the shoreside locations from where whales and dolphins are most likely to be spotted . PIC: HWDT.

“We want people from all walks of life to visit the Hebridean Whale Trail to enjoy exploring the region’s unique nature, culture and history, and to be inspired to support marine conservation.”

READ MORE: Early 19th Century whales found on Orkney beach

A total of 33 sites across the west coast and the Hebridean archipelago will be brought together by the venture.

These include lighthouses at the Butt of Lewis on the Isle of Lewis, Eilean Glas on the Isle of Scalpay, and the UK mainland’s most westerly point at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse.

Those keen to spot the marine wildlife will also be directed to the dreamy beaches of Clachtoll in the Highlands, and Huisinis on the Isle of Harris.

The waters off the west coast of Scotland are rich in marine wildlife with the trail to link together more than 30 spots where you are most likely to catch sight of the majestic creatures. PIC: HWDT.

Bustling harbours including Tobermory on the Isle of Mull and Ullapool will also feature with the remote and wild spot of Oa on Islay included as a destination. It is hoped the trail boost the local economy through the coastal communities as well as support eco-tourism and education.

David Adams McGilp, VisitScotland Regional Director, said the Hebridean Whale Trail was a “clever” idea which brought together many fine features of the west coast and Hebrides.

He added: “Scotland’s Hebrides offer captivating views, endless beaches, ancient history, the finest fresh food and of course, wonderful wildlife.

“The Hebridean Whale Trail is a clever initiative, which presents visitors with an unrivalled opportunity to explore the best of Scotland’s marine wildlife and seascapes.

"The Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust has spent a year developing the trail. For more than two decades, the Mull-based trust has been working on the conservation of cetaceans off western Scotland.

Alison Lomax, directorof the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, said: “Ultimately we want people to experience the thrill of watching a fin breaking the surface in the distance, and the challenge of identifying which type of whale they’ve seen, sharing that experience with others, and learning about the threats these animals face in our seas.”

Routes, transport options and details about each location can be found at www.whaletrail.org.