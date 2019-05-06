Heart 200 - 25 stops on Scotland's newest driving route

The route covers Perthshire and Stirlingshire, starting at Bridge of Earn and snaking through the little towns of Crieff, Comrie and Dunblane before veering west to Loch Lomond and then north to the fringes of the Highlands.

1. Bridge of Earn The first stretch of 200 leaves the pretty town of Bridge of Earn on the A921 and takes in countryside such as these ancient pine woods near Abernethy.

2. Balgedie Toll Tavern Deep in the Perthshire countryside, you will find the Balgedie Toll Tavern. A coaching inn has stood on this spot since 1534!

3. Loch Leven Beautiful Loch Leven is next on the route, where lapwings, little ringed plovers and whooper swans gather and visitors enjoy the trails around this landmark nature reserve.

4. Yetts o' Muckhart The fascinating Japanese Gardens at Cowden Castle can be found close to the fourth stop on the route, Yetts o' Muckhart. The gardens and tea room are open Wednesday to Sunday.

