Heart 200 - 25 stops on Scotland's newest driving route
From waterfalls and castles, to towering fir trees and twinkling lochs, Heart 200 - Scotland's newest driving route - is destined to take travellers to the very core of the country.
The route covers Perthshire and Stirlingshire, starting at Bridge of Earn and snaking through the little towns of Crieff, Comrie and Dunblane before veering west to Loch Lomond and then north to the fringes of the Highlands.
1. Bridge of Earn
The first stretch of 200 leaves the pretty town of Bridge of Earn on the A921 and takes in countryside such as these ancient pine woods near Abernethy.