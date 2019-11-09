Hawick Common Riding faces sexism and intimidation claims

Have your say

A historic riding festival could lose thousands of pounds of public funding following claims of sexism and intimidation against women, according to reports.

Hawick Common Riding has had £9,300 withheld following the accusations with discussions ongoing with Scottish Borders Council over the situation

Allegations have been made that some female participants faced discrimination, derision and hostility at the event, according to a report on BBC Scotland.

READ MORE: Bid to address gender balance of Hawick Common Riding comes up short

Festival organisers said "constructive and positive" talks had been held with senior council officials to resolve the situation.

The first women joined Hawick Common Riding, which in part celebrates the capture of an English Flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick, 20 years ago.

READ MORE: Scotland's lost gypsy kings and queens of the Borders

Some women claim they still face discrimination at the event.

A video posted online appears to show official Gillian Morgan booed and pelted with paper when she left a Hawick Common Riding ceremony earlier this year.