Global search begins for right person to run cafe and hostel on remote Scottish island

It could be the chance of a lifetime for someone looking for a fresh start and to get away from it all.

A cafe and hostel on the tiny island of Stronsay in Orkney is looking for someone - or a couple - to run the enterprise.

Just 350 people live on Stronsay but the island is regarded for its close-knit and friendly community. PIC: Orkney.com

The Fish Mart Hostel and Cafe is looking for people with a helpful and welcoming nature to extend some Orcadian-style hospitality to visitors.

Finding the right person to take over the unique business has not been easy - with the search now going global to find the best candidates for the job.

Those who move to Stronsay - known as Island of the Bays - will find an island made up of 350 residents and miles of tranquil beaches and unspoiled countryside.

The Fish Mart Hostel and Cafe is a community-owned business and is a magnet for both locals and visitors to the island.

The island is defined by its natural beauty, with miles of coastline, white beaches and countryside to enjoy. PIC: Orkney.com

It sits just two minutes from the ferry terminal and across the road from the island's pub and hotel.

Sheila Whiteman, vice chair of Stronsay Community Council, said expressions of interest were welcome from anyone who fancied a move to the island.

Ms Whiteman, who moved to Stronsay from England seven years ago to take up a nursing job, said: "It is a lovely island. It is a close-knit community with lovely views to the sea all around. The school is great too, my children are in a class of 14 pupils. It is just a very friendly place.

"Island life can be whatever you want it to be, really. If you want peace and quite, there is plenty of that. If you want to get involved in what is going on, you can do that too."

The café and 10-bedroom hostel was originally the fish market during the herring boom in the 1800's.

In 1995 the building was converted into a café, hostel and museum and has been recently refurbished to a high standard.

The couple previously in charge ran successful curry nights, fish and chip nights and Sunday roast afternoons with hopes whoever takes on the job will be able to build up the hostel business, with the island enjoying an increase in visitors in recent years.

Anyone interested in the post should contact Stronsay Community Council at stronsaycc@gmail.com. Closing date is June 29 at 4pm.