Glasgow School of Art: Fire service given access to assist with investigations into damage

Major work to give the fire service access to the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh building will begin next week as investigations continue almost two years after the devastating blaze.

A crane will arrive on or around February 24 and work will be concentrated at the west end of the building, with fire-damaged material being removed from the site.

The world-renowned building, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, was extensively damaged when a fire broke out late on June 15, 2018 Picture: JPI Media and GettyImages

The work is expected to take around six months and Renfrew Street will remain closed between Dalhousie Street and Scott Street during that time.

READ MORE: Skye Live Festival takes Glastonbury-style break for a year to protect 'beautiful site' and reduce environment impact

The world-renowned building, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, was extensively damaged when a fire broke out late on June 15, 2018 as it neared the end of a £35 million restoration project following a previous fire in May 2014.

In a statement, Glasgow School of Art said: "The major work required to facilitate access to the further areas of the Mackintosh building requested by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their ongoing investigations will begin on February 24.

READ MORE: Donkeys rescued after straying onto Scottish main road during 'Valentine's Day stroll'

"Given the extent of the requested access - along the whole of the south side of the building from Dalhousie Street to beyond the museum - around 24 weeks of activity is forecast.

"The work is planned to take place on weekdays from 8am to 4.30pm, with members of the GSA Mackintosh building team and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on site.

"It may occasionally be necessary to work at short notice on Saturdays, but there is no indication of this at present.

"The Glasgow School of Art would like to thank local residents, students and staff for their continued understanding as we undertake the work which is necessary for the Scottish Fire and

Rescue Service to continue their ongoing investigative work."

The art school said there will be no changes to the existing extent of the building site during the works, but there will be more vehicles coming and going.

Ross Haggart, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service director of prevention and protection, said: "This excavation forms one strand of the overall investigation which remains ongoing."