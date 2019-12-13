General Election 2019 - SNP win back Alex Salmond's old seat of Gordon with 'exhilarating' result

The SNP took back its crowning seat of Gordon from the Conservatives with a majority of just 819 votes.

Richard Thomson took 42.7 per cent of the vote for the Nationalists with Colin Clark, who seized the seat from Alex Salmond in the biggest shock of the 2017 General Election, winning a 41.3 per cent share.

SNP supporters in Gordon hear that Richard Thomson has won the seat back for the party.

It came down to just 819 votes between the parties.

Mr Thomson said: "I feel thrilled, exhilarated and above all tired but I think it is very, very pleasing that people have put their trust back in the SNP in Gordon at this election. I just want to go on to represent them to the best of my abilities."

Mr Thomson overturned a 2,607 Conservative majority to take the seat.

He said people had moved towards the 'strongest party of Remain' during the election campaign with SNP messaging on protecting the NHS also going down well with the electorate.

Mr Thomson said he was aware that people voted SNP tactically in order to stop Brexit but he said he would represent everyone "without fear and without favour".

He added: "As a MP you have to represent absolutely everyone without reservation, whilst I may differ in views of Scotland's end constitutional future from many people in Gordon and indeed some of the people who will have voted for me tonight, the whole point of putting Scotland's future in Scotland's hands is that people can then make that choice for themselves."

He said he wanted to speak up for industry in Gordon as well as 'challenge the orthodoxy of austerity'.

Gordon emerged as a key battleground as Scottish Conservatives fought hard to hang on to the gains they made in the North East two years ago.