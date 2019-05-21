Game of Thrones: Scottish castle renamed in show's honour

A Scottish castle has been renamed to celebrate the legacy of Game of Thrones,

Doune Castle in Stirlingshire has been renamed Winterfell in honour of the final season of the hit fantasy drama.

The temporary takeover has been staged to coincide with the screening of the last every episode of the programme.

Doune Castle is one of four locations across the UK to be transformed into the World of Westeros as hype surrounding the programme reaches its peak.

Members of the public have been encouraged to visit the locations with Doune Castle featuring in many of the scenes that take place in the city of Winterfell.

The takeover has been staged to promote the digital download of Game of Thrones: The Final Season.

Gillian MacDonald, Head of Business Development and Enterprise at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be involved with the Game of Thrones takeover.

"Doune Castle was featured as the location for Winterfell in the pilot episode so it’s fantastic to be chosen as the much-loved Westeros location now that the TV series is coming to an end.

"We hope fans of Game of Thrones across the country will visit Doune Castle and enjoy walking in the footsteps of Jon Snow and the Starks."

The signs will be available to visit for a limited time only to mark the Digital Download release of the Final Season.

Fans around the UK are challenged to find the signs and encouraged to post a selfie, tagging @HBO_UK (Twitter) / @HBOUK (Instagram) with the hashtag #GoTTakeover.