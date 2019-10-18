Picture: TSPL

Flumgummery, mell and sugg: 15 forgotten Scottish words - and their meanings

Haven't heard of ferntickle, boushty or sugg? You're not alone.

Scots in the 18th century would have little trouble recognising most of the words on this list, but sadly the passage of time has made nearly all of them extinct. We take a look at 15 lost Scottish words , forgotten over time.

1. Boushty / Bushtie-ba

An old Scottish word meaning bed. The word originates from the French word boiste, meaning wooden box.
2. Ferntickle

Ferntickles, once thought to be a result of being touched by fairies, are often associated with Scots of a fairer complexion - particularly redheads.
3. Penny-wabble

An old dialect word for weak, watered-down beer. Example: Hopefully his taste wont be penny-wabble.
4. Mell

To mix together or to mingle.
