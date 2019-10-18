Flumgummery, mell and sugg: 15 forgotten Scottish words - and their meanings

Haven't heard of ferntickle, boushty or sugg? You're not alone.

Scots in the 18th century would have little trouble recognising most of the words on this list, but sadly the passage of time has made nearly all of them extinct. We take a look at 15 lost Scottish words , forgotten over time.

1. Boushty / Bushtie-ba An old Scottish word meaning bed. The word originates from the French word boiste, meaning wooden box. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Ferntickle Ferntickles, once thought to be a result of being touched by fairies, are often associated with Scots of a fairer complexion - particularly redheads. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Penny-wabble An old dialect word for weak, watered-down beer. Example: Hopefully his taste wont be penny-wabble. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Mell To mix together or to mingle. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more