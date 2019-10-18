Flumgummery, mell and sugg: 15 forgotten Scottish words - and their meanings

Scots in the 18th century would have little trouble recognising most of the words on this list, but sadly the passage of time has made nearly all of them extinct. We take a look at 15 lost Scottish words , forgotten over time.
Haven't heard of ferntickle, boushty or sugg? You're not alone.
