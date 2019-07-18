Faberge egg celebrating exploits of ‘Jinky’ Johnstone goes under the hammer

Have your say

A Faberge egg made in honour of Celtic legend Jimmy “Jinky” Johnstone is expected to sell for up to £15,000 at auction tomorrow.

The “Jinky” egg is one of only 19 created in 2005 by Sarah Faberge, great-granddaughter of the Russian Imperial jeweller Peter Carl Faberge.

Made from silver, enamel, yellow and black gold, the egg opens to reveal a silver and gold figure of the footballer in his famous action pose, with a diamond-studded ball at his feet.

The 17.5cm object, whose owner wishes to remain anonymous, is number 18 in the limited edition.

It will be sold at McTear’s sale of Sporting Medals & Trophies tomorrow valued at £10,000 to £15,000.

Brian Clements, managing director at McTear’s, said: “Not only are the Jimmy Johnstone Faberge eggs remarkable examples of high quality jewellery in their own right, they are also important pieces of football memorabilia.

“The eggs are highly sought after by collectors and it is believed a number are owned by leading figures in football.”

The “exquisite” egg features a number of important symbols honouring not only Johnstone’s career, but also his life and background.

A sterling silver and 24-carat gold lion presented as a finial is a symbol of Celtic’s triumph in winning the European Cup in Lisbon in 1967, earning the celebrated team the moniker of the Lisbon Lions.

It also includes the badges of each of Johnstone’s winner’s medals, struck in the original dies, gilded and hand-enamelled, with the European Cup medal at the front.

A coal pit-head – four winding-shaft supports, fashioned in silver and black gold – is a reminder of the player’s origins.

The Faberge family’s jewellery-making firm made its name by crafting gold and diamond eggs for the Russian royal family between 1885 to 1917. The first was commissioned by Tsar Alexander III in 1885 as an Easter gift for his wife, Empress Maria Feodorovna.

Sarah Faberge created the 19 Jinky eggs after being moved by the ex-Scotland winger’s battle with motor neurone disease.

The 19 eggs represent the number of major medals Jinky won, including the Scottish league championship, Scottish Cup, League Cup and, most famously, the 1967 European Cup.

Jimmy Johnstone, who died aged 61 in 2006, is widely regarded as one of the best players Scotland has ever produced. Known to fans as “Jinky” because of his skilful playing style, he was a key member of the Lisbon Lions.

He played 515 times for Celtic, scoring 129 goals.

In 2002, he was voted the greatest Celtic player of all time by fans of the club.

He also played 23 times for Scotland.