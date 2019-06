Stroma in the Pentland Firth sits between the mainland and Orkney and was once home to a vibrant community of crofters, fishermen and their families. Today, only a crumbling shell of that community now remains.

1. The last islanders Photographer Gavin Bird has captured traces of human life on the abandoned island of Stroma in the Pentland Firth. The last resident left in 1962.

2. "Daring and skillful" islanders It was once a vibrant community of daring and skilful islanders living amid the treacherous tides that separate the mainland from Orkney.

3. The last ones standing Around 375 people lived on Stroma in 1901 but fell away to just over 100 by 1949. By the early 1960s, just 12 permanent residents remained.

4. Home was where the heart was Around 50 cottages once stood on the island A shop, a school and a church could also be found.

