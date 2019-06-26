Doon the Watter: A look at the golden age of Scottish summer holidays

In an era long before budget airlines, or long-haul flights in search of far off sun, the Scottish summer holiday was a more modest affair.

For many, particularly those in Glasgow, a trip 'doon the watter' would see the delights of the Clyde open up for excursions to the likes of Gourock, Rothesay and Dunoon. In the east, the long-standing pleasures of the Fife coastline, and Lothian shores, were visited by thousands of holiday makers year-on-year. And with the freedom of a caravan and the open Scottish road, summer revellers would make destinations such as Aberdeen and Oban their must-visit holidaying hot-spots. Here is a trip down summer holiday memory lane.

Holiday makers and day trippers arrive 'doon the watter' by steamer at Rothesay Pier in July 1959. Picture: JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mother and daughter wash dishes outside their tent at the Granton caravan site, on Edinburgh's Marine Drive, in July 1966. Picture: JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

North Berwick has always proved a popular summer holiday destination. Here, onlookers watch the Dispatch aqua show and beauty contest at the town's open-air pool in July 1962. Picture: JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Kirkcaldy and District Travel Club on an 'OAP outing' to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs in June 1963. Picture: JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more