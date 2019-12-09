Document signed by Robert the Bruce 700 years ago which changed fortunes of Scots city goes on show

An original document signed 700 years ago by Robert the Bruce which granted a Scottish city powerful rights in return for its loyalty to the King of Scot is to go on show.

Written in Latin, the Stocket Charter was addressed to the “burgesses and community of our burgh of Aberdeen” by Robert the Bruce on 10 December 1319 and is one of the pivotal documents in the city’s history.

A statue of Robert the Bruce holding the Stocket Charter outside Marischal College in Aberdeen. PIC: Aberdeen City Council.

As a reward for its loyalty, the burgh received several grants from Robert the Bruce, including custody of the forest of Stocket.

The reward of power culminated in the Stocket Charter which gave all revenues from the burgh courts, market tolls and fishing to the burgesses in perpetuity, in return for an annual payment of £213 6s 8d.

The charter reserved sporting and timber rights for the crown, but otherwise the city obtained absolute possession.

It was an extremely valuable gift, allowing the burgh to generate significant income and to lay the basis for the ‘Common Good Fund’ which survives to this day.

It also enabled Aberdeen to become a significant economic and political power in late-medieval and early-modern Scotland.

The document celebrates its 700th anniversary tomorrow (Tuesday 10 December) and will go on show at a free talk being held in Aberdeen to discuss its impact on the city.

Phil Astley, archivist at Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives, said: “After undergoing conservation work earlier this year it is wonderful to see this amazing slice of Aberdeen’s history looking so good for its 700th birthday celebrations.”

Mr Astley will give a talk on the Stocket Charter with Professor Steve Boardman of the University of Edinburgh at

Cowdray Hall, Schoolhill, Aberdeen on Wednesday, December 10 at 7.30pm.

The talk is free, although requires booking via Eventbrite.

