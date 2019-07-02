Controversial new snack bar for Harry Potter fans at Glenfinnan Viaduct is approved

Have your say

Plans to cater for legions of hungry Harry Potter fans who flock to the Glenfinnan Viaduct have been approved by council bosses.

Huge numbers of visitors head to the Highlands see the landmark structure and a steam train that operates on its railway line.

The numbers are also boosted by visitors to the nearby National Trust for Scotland (NTS) Glenfinnan monument.

NTS bosses submitted plans to Highland Council to put a new snack bar in the site's car park due to huge demand and the plans have now been given the green light.

The wooden structure will replace an existing seasonal facility that offers drinks and treats to tourists.

The new hut will include fridges, a deep fat fryer, dishwasher and display cabinet for food.

Documents sent to planners state: "Installation of new serviced catering outlet in the car park of the Glenfinnan National Trust for Scotland Visitor Centre to meet increased demand and offer better service.

"The new facility will replace the existing seasonal food outlet in the same location.

"The new outlet will be larch clad and extend to 7.2mx3mx2.8m. This extension allows for a sheltered serving area and is more in keeping with the surroundings and associated infrastructure."

A new car park at Glenfinnan was given the green light last year to help cope with the enormous numbers of visitors to the site.

Villagers estimate around 1,000 people and their vehicles descend on the site twice a day during the summer for a glimpse of the iconic structure and train.

It had been claimed lack of parking had become a health and safety issue amid complaints dozens of vehicles were being left on the roadside.

Safety concerns have been raised about the actions of some fans of the films, which were adapted from the books about the boy wizard and his friends by author J K Rowling.

It was revealed fans risked death by wandering on to a railway line to take photographs of the viaduct.

British Transport Police said the incidents played a part in a sharp rise in railway trespassing offences in Scotland.

In 2015, a couple and their child were among those were seen running on the railway line.

Filming of Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban took place at Glenfinnan.

Highland Council said the latest work must be started within three years and not impact on any protected wildlife.