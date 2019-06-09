Community to buy 17th century Scottish estate known as 'Our Glen'

A historic estate dating back to the 17th century is set to be bought by the community after it received new funding.

The Douglas Support Estate at Viewpark in Lanarkshire occupies almost 160 acres of fields and woodland, bordered by the M8.

It was previously home to Rosehall House, the foundations of which can still be seen today.

The estate, known as "Our Glen" by locals, is a green space which Viewpark Conservation Group has worked to secure the area for several years.

This is set to be the largest amount of urban land acquired to date under the Scottish Land Fund, which has given £435,800 so the community can buy the land and preserve it as a natural resource for local people and wildlife.

Grace McNeill, chairwoman of Viewpark Conservation Group, said: "We are delighted with the great news that we have been successful in our recent application.

"By bringing the estate into community ownership, we will be able to work towards improving the health and wellbeing of our community and develop its value as an educational and recreational resource.

"The Viewpark Conservation Group is very grateful to the Scottish Land Fund for the grant and for our community's continued support and we look forward to the future, working together."

The grant is part of a total of £1,628,610 awarded to eight groups across Scotland during the latest round of payouts from the Scottish Land Fund.

Land Reform Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "This substantial set of Scottish Land Fund grants will enable eight diverse projects across the country to buy up key assets for the benefit of local people and put the ownership and responsibility of key services and facilities right at the heart of the community."