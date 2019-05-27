City of bridges: 14 man-made crossings within a mile’s radius of Edinburgh Castle
The city centre of Edinburgh sits atop a dramatic landscape of ancient volcanic plugs, river-cut ravines and glacier-carved valleys that has formed over many millions of years.
These obstacles have necessitated the construction of numerous man-made bridges that traverse Edinburgh’s unique topography and stitch the Scottish capital together. From the creation of the first crossings over the meandering Water of Leith to the construction of the original North Bridge in the 1770s, we take a look at more than a dozen bridges to be found within a mile’s radius of Edinburgh Castle.
1. West Approach Road footbridge
One of Edinburgh's newer bridges, this footbridge was constructed in the late 1990s to help bridge the gap over the West Approach Road and connect Edinburgh's growing financial district.