Charred remains of notorious black magic Boleskine House sold for £20 a bag on eBay

The burnt remants of a Highland house where occultist Aleister Crowley practised black magic are being sold on ebay for £20 a bag.

Boleskine House near Foyers on the south west banks of Loch Ness burned down on July 31 last year - the second devastating blaze at the property in four years.

The property had recently been bought over by the Boleskine House Foundation with plans in motion to turn it into a 'wellness retreat' for locals and followers of occultist Aleister Crowley .

Crowley bought Boleskine House in 1900 and conducted various black magic rituals at the property including a six-month long experiment to raise his Guardian Angel.

Now, as the foundation strives to raise more money to restore the fire-stricken building, bags of fire-damaged remains of the house, which Crowley followers consider to be a holy place, are being sold on online auction site eBay.

For £20, a bag of up to 100 grammes of charred remains can be purchased. For £35, a piece of stone from the building is available with both items sold together for £49.

All purchases come with a certificate of authenticity.

It is estimated it will now cost at least £700,000 to fully restore the building, which was also once owned by Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page.

A crowdfunding campaign has so far generated more than £22,500 to help bring the property, which was built in the 1760s back into use.

A statement on their foundation's website said it wanted to "preserve the historical the historical legacy and heritage" of the estate for the "greater benefit of the public".

It is said Crowley's experiment to raise his Guardian Angel was not properly completed, with the spirits raised never fully banished leading to a number of unexplained events at Boleskine.