Capturing the remnants of Scotland the industrial nation
A new exhibition charts the lost industries of Scotland - before they are forgotten forever.
Using images taken from the vast archive at Historic Environment Scotland, the exhibition explores the the visual impact, drama and power of Scotland as an industrial nation. It is on show at New Lanark World Heritage Site until Sunday, October 27 and will then tour the country.
2. Former weaving shed, Deanston distillery, Stirling
This roof was once part of a textile mill, where hundreds of looms weaved cotton. Built in the 1830s, it originally featured domes to allow plenty of natural light for the weavers to work by. The building has been a distillery store since the 1960s.
The remnants of an 18th Century whisky distillery, which closed around 1825. It stood on a canal which linked to another distillery and harbour. The site is now managed by a Trust with hopes to revive the building.