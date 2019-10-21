Capturing the remnants of Scotland the industrial nation

A new exhibition charts the lost industries of Scotland - before they are forgotten forever.

Using images taken from the vast archive at Historic Environment Scotland, the exhibition explores the the visual impact, drama and power of Scotland as an industrial nation. It is on show at New Lanark World Heritage Site until Sunday, October 27 and will then tour the country.

1. Coal handling area, Cockenzie Electricity Generating Station, Midlothian Here coal was dropped into bunkers to feed the boilers to generate steam. This ran the turbines that produced electricity for the National Grid. Cockenzie, now demolished, closed in 2013. HES other Buy a Photo

2. Former weaving shed, Deanston distillery, Stirling This roof was once part of a textile mill, where hundreds of looms weaved cotton. Built in the 1830s, it originally featured domes to allow plenty of natural light for the weavers to work by. The building has been a distillery store since the 1960s. HES other Buy a Photo

3. Distillery remains, Kennetpans, Clackmannan The remnants of an 18th Century whisky distillery, which closed around 1825. It stood on a canal which linked to another distillery and harbour. The site is now managed by a Trust with hopes to revive the building. HES other Buy a Photo

4. East barn, Ardbeg distillery, Islay Here barley was germinated by spreading the grain out on a stone floor, turning it manually before putting it in the kiln. The distillery was founded in 1815 and is still in production. HES other Buy a Photo

View more