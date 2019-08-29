Can you name these 10 Scottish places from the air? These Scottish towns and landmarks take on a completely different look when photographed from above. Take a bird's eye tour of Scotland to see if you can still name these familiar places. 1. An unforgettable journey This Highland viaduct serves one of the most famous train journeys in the world. HES/Canmore other Buy a Photo 2. Sublime city This city looks as stunning from the air as it does from the ground. But where is it? HES/Canmore other Buy a Photo 3. Look out This was built in Orkney during the Napoleonic Wars. But what is it? HES/Canmore other Buy a Photo 4. The boatman calls Ring a bell and a boatman will come to take you to this remarkable 14th Century Castle. But what is it called? HES/Canmore other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3