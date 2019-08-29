Borders entrants enjoy Glendale Show success

A Yetholm horseman picked up the top prize at the 127th Glendale Show in Wooler on bank holidays Monday.

Clive Storey’s 10-year-old coloured champion Masquerade stood supreme once again having already clinched the top title at shows in both Newtown and Dalkeith last month and taking the reserve champion spot at Peebles earlier this month.

Ian Watson, of Kersquarter Kelso, with his winning Aberdeen Angus bull.

In the sheep section Alan Cowans of Philiphaugh Estate, near Selkirk, was awarded reserve overall interbreed champion for his park type Cheviot Gimmer.

And Kelso’s Ian Watson, of Kersquarter, had a successful day too, with his yearling heifer Passia and yearling bull Excellent both winning their classes.

Glendale Agricultural Society secretary Rachael Tait said: “We had a tremendous day with tremendous crowds.

“Of course, we were helped along by fabulous weather and the buzz of live music.

“It all provided the perfect family event that brought together the heritage of farming as well as the innovation of new displays and demonstrations.

“As we continuously look for ways to celebrate the diversity of countryside, through both the show and the society as a whole, we are fully aware that this would not be possible without the tremendous support that we receive from our many volunteers and sponsors so I would like to express our continued gratitude.”