Amazing new photos of St Kilda revealed
Hirta: A Portrait of St Kilda by photographer Alex Boyd has unleashed a new impression of the island on the edge of the earth.
Wednesday 11 December 2019 17:00
Available now, all author profits from the book will go towards supporting the work of the National Trust of Scotland which owns and conserves this most enigmatic place.
1. Dn from Ruabhal
Dun is a one-mile long island just off Hirta with the two once connected by a natural archway. Today, the straits of Dun separate them.
Copyright Alex Boyd
other
2. Gleann Mhr with Soay
To the north west of Hirta lies Gleann Mhr, which is littered with beehive cells, some which may have provided shelter from the 4th Century AD. The island of Soay, home only to a rare breed of hardy feral sheep, is seen in the background.
Copyright Alex Boyd
other
3. Leaving St Kilda
Reaching the archipelago of St Kilda is a journey to remember with Hirta an island hard to leave.
Copyright Alex Boyd
other
4. Puffins
The cliffs of St Kilda are home to an estimated 1 million sea birds including the UK's largest colony of Atlantic seabirds.
Copyright Alex Boyd
other
View more