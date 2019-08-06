9 weird and wonderful Scottish laws that are still in effect today
Have you ever accidentally set fire to a chimney, or fished for sea trout on a Sunday? In Scotland, you could be breaking the law.
Scots law is an interesting mix of civil and common law which traces its roots to several historical sources - meaning there are still a fair few bizarre laws in place that are a hangover from the past. These are 9 of the weirdest that are still around today - though there are few instances of them being broken in the modern age.
1. Fishing for salmon or sea trout on a Sunday
Thought to be a hangover from puritan beliefs banning recreation on God's day of rest, it is illegal to fish for salmon or sea trout on a Sunday in Scotland. More recently the law was confirmed to allow stocks to recover.
The Currency and Banknotes act of 1928 makes it an offence to deface a banknote by printing, stamping or writing on it. The Coinage act also makes it illegal to destroy a UK metal coin current since 1969 without a licence.
4. Wearing a full suit of armour in the Houses of Parliament
Right across the UK, it remains illegal to wear a full suit of armour into the Houses of Parliament. This was brought in during the reign of Edward II of England but the crime has rarely - if ever - been committed in modern times.