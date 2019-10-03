The Hermitage at Dunkeld shows autumn in all its glory.

9 photos that prove that autumn is the best season in Scotland

Everyone loves the summer - and then the autumn comes.

Scotland is at its best when the leaves turns, the sun lowers and the wonder of nature fully goes on show.

When the autumn sun falls over this west coast beauty spot, there is possibly no where else you would rather be.

1. Glen Affric, Highland

Getty
Perthshire is the true queen of the autumn, when her big trees show a pretty riot of colour and warmth.

2. The Hermitage, Dunkeld, Perthshire

Instagram: louisehpphotography
Woodlands feel all the more magical in autumn as the colours change.

3. Banks of River Findhorn, Moray

Instagram: Woodlands and Waves
Where better to coorie down than in a log cabin among the trees?

4. Time to get cosy

VisitScotland
