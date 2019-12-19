8 Scottish Christmas traditions explained

Many of Scotland’s seasonal customs at Christmas are traditional in the truest sense, with many stretching back hundreds of years.
There are some great pagan ideas, first-rate medieval treats, but then there is a huge gap in festivities - a Christmas-free zone until the middle of the 20th century - until it all came back into fashion. Here we take a look at some Christmas traditions and their origins.
1. Mistletoe
When druids and pagans inhabited Scotland they took greenery into the house, as a symbol of life in the dark nights of midwinter. Mistletoe, revered by the druids for its fertility properties, was cut from the sacred oak tree.