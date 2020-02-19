7 Scottish cities, towns and villages that were burned to the ground
From innocent fires to vengeful acts of arson and to blazes set as acts of war, here we look at the Scottish places that were forced to rise from the ashes once again.
1. Elgin, Moray, 1390
Alexander Stewart, Earl of Buchan - known as the Wolf of Badenoch - went on a terrifying rampage after the Bishop of Moray refused to annul his marriage. Elgin, the church of St Giles and the cathedral were destroyed with 18 homes of the canons and chaplains destroyed.
Both government forces and Jacobites torched homes in the last throws of the 11-hour Battle of Dunkeld. The din of the fierce fight gave way to the "wild shrieks and accents of despair". Of the buildings that stood before 1689, only the Cathedral remains.
The blaze destroyed a third of the city and left more than 1,000 families homeless. Sparked in the house of James Hamilton in High Street, the wind swept flames down Saltmarket, Trongate and Gallowgate. Glasgow had no fire service at the time.
The village was destroyed by Jacobites to deny shelter and stores to advancing government troops. Rebels were ordered to "to burn and destroy...all the houses, corn and forage... so that they might be rendered entirely useless to the enemy.