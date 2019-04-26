7 of the best places in Scotland to enjoy a pint with a view

When the days are bright and the temperature warms, is there anything more relaxing than enjoying a beer while drinking in the view?

Here we look at 7 great places where you can enjoy some picturesque with your pint this summer.

The view from the Applecross Inn across to Skye. PIC: www.geograph.org.uk/Lisa Jarvis.

1. The Ship Inn, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

When the sun comes out on this stretch of North East coast, you can guarantee that the harbourside at Stonehaven will be heaving with customers. And who can blame them for wanting a slice of this glorious setting? Sit back and watch the sailing boats come and go as the sun takes its path across the harbour. You can come and go from the Ship and its neighbour The Marine Hotel with both pubs letting you take your beers to sit on the wall that overlooks the water.

2. The Applecross Inn, Applecross, Wester Ross

A summer night outside The Applecross Inn is probably the best it is ever going to get. You can’t help but feel happy and relaxed here as the sun goes down over the Sound of Raasay, turning the sky and riot of pink and orange with the peaks of Skye visible in the distance. It always feel like you are part of a happy wee gang at The Applecross Inn. It’s probably something to do with surviving the white knuckle drive over the Bealach na Ba. It’s only right to celebrate with some of the inn’s fabulous seafood and one or two cold ones.

3. The Shore Inn, Portsoy, Aberdeenshire

The have been pulling pints here for 300 years and when the sun comes up, they sell a few more. The pub sits right down in the village’s ancient harbour and offers good range of beers. You can sit outside and enjoy views of one of the oldest harbours on the Moray Coast, where the sun shines longer than anywhere else in Scotland. Portsoy is pure picturesque and was recently used as a location for the remake of Whisky Galore.

4. The Stables, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire

Enjoy the easy pace of the canal from the waterside at The Stables which was originally built to serve the men and horses that used the Forth and Clyde Canal. Several stables were built along the route to let the horses rest with inns were also built so their handlers could also stop and refresh. Keep up the tradition and take a seat by the canal, where life gently buzzes by.

5. The Steamboat Inn, Carsethorn, Dumfries

A great pub in a great location. Soak up the spectacular views across the Solway Coast where the shifting light over the water puts on a fine show for customers. The pub is considered one of the best in Dumfries and Galloway for its setting, service and fine food and drink. It’s definitely on the list this summer.

6. Craigdorrach Inn, Foyers, Highlands

You’ll probably be going photo mad if you stop for a beer at the Craigdorrach Inn at Foyers as you try to capture the perfect setting on the banks of Loch Ness. From the beer garden, you’ll get a panorama of one of Scotland’s most famous landscapes along with your pint. We’ll drink to that.

7. The Ship Inn, Elie, Fife

Sit, sip and settle down in the beer garden at The Ship Inn at Elie. What a fine place to spend an afternoon, where the ales are real good and the fish and chips the stuff of legend. You’ll be fighting for a space in the beach front beer garden when the sun comes up but, as we all know, somethings are just worth fighting for.

