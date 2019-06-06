5 famous Scottish shipwrecks that could be hiding priceless treasure
With a rich maritime history spanning hundreds of years and a rugged coastline that weaves and winds for more than 6,000 miles, it's no surprise to discover Scotland has an abundance of shipwrecks.
However, from the several thousand known shipwrecks, there are a handful that are thought to contain untold riches. We take a look at 5 famous wrecks that might just be worth a deep sea dive.
1. Tobermory's sunken Spanish gold (1588)
Spanish galleon the Florencia (some say the San Juan de Silica) sank in 1588 along with more than 30 million worth of gold doubloons as part of an ill-fated invasion of England. The treasure has never been found.
In 1651 the city of Dundee was sacked under the orders of Oliver Cromwell. Around 60 ships departed with more than 200,000 stolen gold coins. However, all sank to the bottom of the North Sea without trace after a terrible storm.