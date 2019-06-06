shipwrecks

5 famous Scottish shipwrecks that could be hiding priceless treasure

With a rich maritime history spanning hundreds of years and a rugged coastline that weaves and winds for more than 6,000 miles, it's no surprise to discover Scotland has an abundance of shipwrecks.

However, from the several thousand known shipwrecks, there are a handful that are thought to contain untold riches. We take a look at 5 famous wrecks that might just be worth a deep sea dive.

Spanish galleon the Florencia (some say the San Juan de Silica) sank in 1588 along with more than 30 million worth of gold doubloons as part of an ill-fated invasion of England. The treasure has never been found.

1. Tobermory's sunken Spanish gold (1588)

Spanish galleon the Florencia (some say the San Juan de Silica) sank in 1588 along with more than 30 million worth of gold doubloons as part of an ill-fated invasion of England. The treasure has never been found.
Wikimedia Commons
other
Buy a Photo
In 1651 the city of Dundee was sacked under the orders of Oliver Cromwell. Around 60 ships departed with more than 200,000 stolen gold coins. However, all sank to the bottom of the North Sea without trace after a terrible storm.

2. General Monck's 12bn Tayside plunder

In 1651 the city of Dundee was sacked under the orders of Oliver Cromwell. Around 60 ships departed with more than 200,000 stolen gold coins. However, all sank to the bottom of the North Sea without trace after a terrible storm.
Creative Commons
other
Buy a Photo
The treasure ship of King Charles I foundered and sank near Burntisland in 1633 en route to Leith. A hoard of treasure worth 100,000 is said to lie at the bottom of the Forth.

3. The Blessing of Burntisland the king's treasure ship

The treasure ship of King Charles I foundered and sank near Burntisland in 1633 en route to Leith. A hoard of treasure worth 100,000 is said to lie at the bottom of the Forth.
National Galleries Scotland
other
Buy a Photo
A powerful storm sank Jakarta-bound Dutch merchant vessel the Kennemerland in December 1664. Only part of the ship's priceless cargo of money and jewels has ever been recovered.

4. Shetland's sunken Dutch cargo (1664)

A powerful storm sank Jakarta-bound Dutch merchant vessel the Kennemerland in December 1664. Only part of the ship's priceless cargo of money and jewels has ever been recovered.
Creative Commons
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2