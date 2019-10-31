36 photos showing Glasgow’s Buchanan Street down the decades

Occupying a half mile stretch of the city centre, Buchanan Street has enjoyed its status as one of Glasgow’s premier shopping streets for well over a century.

Filled with a range of upmarket stores, shopping centres, tearooms and restaurants, the street was among the first in Scotland to be almost fully pedestrianised and is home to a number of Glasgow landmarks, including the Royal Concert Hall, Buchanan Galleries and the famous statue of late First Minister Donald Dewar. We take a look at 36 photographs covering the last few decades of the street’s history and beyond.

1. Late 19th century view Buchanan Street in the late 1800s.

2. Christmas decorations in Buchanan St, 1962 Christmas decorations in Buchanan St - Glasgow dimmed by early early afternoon fog.

3. Buchanan Street Station accident, 1959 Buchanan Street Station train accident. A runaway engine drove a gas-tank wagon into the railwaymen mess-room.

4. Rush hour, 1964 Glasgow crowds throng Buchanan Street station during rush hour.

