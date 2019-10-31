36 photos showing Glasgow’s Buchanan Street down the decades
Occupying a half mile stretch of the city centre, Buchanan Street has enjoyed its status as one of Glasgow’s premier shopping streets for well over a century.
Filled with a range of upmarket stores, shopping centres, tearooms and restaurants, the street was among the first in Scotland to be almost fully pedestrianised and is home to a number of Glasgow landmarks, including the Royal Concert Hall, Buchanan Galleries and the famous statue of late First Minister Donald Dewar. We take a look at 36 photographs covering the last few decades of the street’s history and beyond.