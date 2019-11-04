26 photos showing Leith’s Newkirkgate shopping centre down the decades
The Newkirkgate has been at the heart of the Leith’s shopping experience for generations.
Built during the 1960s, the shopping centre replaced the ancient thoroughfare of the old Kirkgate, resulting in the loss of a number of buildings and a huge part of Leith’s heritage going back centuries. But out of the destruction rose a new heritage; a shopping centre that has now been at the heart of a local community for more than 50 years. From its genesis through to its many redevelopments, tweaks and facelifts, we delve into the archives and examine the many changes around Leith’s Newkirkgate down the decades.
1. Kirkgate in Leith, early 1900s
Early 20th century view of Leith's Kirkgate showing Trinity House.