26 photos showing Leith’s Newkirkgate shopping centre down the decades

The Newkirkgate has been at the heart of the Leith’s shopping experience for generations.

Built during the 1960s, the shopping centre replaced the ancient thoroughfare of the old Kirkgate, resulting in the loss of a number of buildings and a huge part of Leith’s heritage going back centuries. But out of the destruction rose a new heritage; a shopping centre that has now been at the heart of a local community for more than 50 years. From its genesis through to its many redevelopments, tweaks and facelifts, we delve into the archives and examine the many changes around Leith’s Newkirkgate down the decades.

1. Kirkgate in Leith, early 1900s Early 20th century view of Leith's Kirkgate showing Trinity House. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Old Kirkgate, Leith, 1950s A 1950s shot of people walking in the old Kirkgate in Leith prior to redevelopment of the area. TSPL Buy a Photo

3. Kirkgate Church on Henderson Street, 1956 Kirkgate Church (demolished) in Henderson Street. TSPL Buy a Photo

4. Street scene near Leith Kirkgate, 1959 Mr Jason Hay MP speaks to children about their playground in a street off the Kirkgate. TSPL Buy a Photo

View more