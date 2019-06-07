Murrayfield

25 pictures that chart the history of Murrayfield Stadium

We take a look at the history of one of Edinburgh's most iconic landmarks, Murrayfield stadium.

As Scotland's largest stadium, Murrayfield is one of Edinburgh's most loved attractions and event spaces and has, over the years, seen record-breaking crowds. As the home of Scottish rugby union, many fans have seen our national team triumph and shared in the heartbreak of defeat. Here we take a look at some of the stadium's historic moments.

Groundsmen spread disinfected sawdust at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh as a foot and mouth precaution 1967.

1. Spreading sawdust in 1967

Scottish team members Iwan Tukalo, Sean Lineen and Scott Hastings singing before the Scotland v England Calcutta Cup match at Murrayfield in the Five Nations rugby tournament, March 1990.

2. Singing to win in 1990

The Highland Games hurdles race at Murrayfield in 1963.

3. Highland Games 1963

A view of the Scottish rugby team training at Murrayfield in 1969.

4. Training in 1969

