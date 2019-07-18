25 pictures celebrating Scotland's summer gala days of the past - with Coal Queens, parades and fancy dress

Gala days remain as much a highlight of the summer calendar in some parts of Scotland as they did 200 years ago, although the tradition has waned in some communities. Originally, the events were often held to mark successful wins for workers’ rights or simply to raise some cheer in the country’s industrial communities during tough economic times. Scotland’s first gala day is thought to have been held in the 1770 in Loanhead, when miners from the Dryden Colliery were invited to feast with their children to celebrate the birthday of the landowner, Lord Lockhart of Carnwath. From there on, sports days and children’s play days would be held at individual collieries, given workers and their families often cut off from larger summer festivals in towns and cities, according to the National Mining Museum Scotland.

Bo'ness gala day 1959 Bo'ness gala day - Hail to our queen sing children.

Dalkeith Gala Day 1954 The Queen and her attendants at Dalkeith Gala Day in 1954.

Cramond and Davidson Mains Gala Day 1959 Arrival of gala Queen Anne McClafferty at Edinburgh, Cramond and Davidson Mains gala day, 1959.

Miners Gala Day - Crowds in Queens Park Scottish Miners Gala Day in 1964. The event attracted its biggest crowd a decade earlier when 100,000 people turned up to hear a speech from Nye Bevan MP, who led a procession of workers down the Royal Mile.

