Workers from the Henry Robb shipyard in Leith march to demonstrate against job redundancies in April 1983.

25 photos showing Leith as it looked in the 1980s - before regeneration

Much has been made of the social changes that have taken place in the regenerated Leith district in the past few decades. Some refer to it as “gentrification”.

 We take a look at 25 images showing Leith as it was in its “pre-gentrification” days in the 1980s.

Section of the Water of Leith where it runs under the bridge at Great Junction Street, Leith, in March 1981. On the right bank, junked cars in a scrapyard.

Section of the Water of Leith where it runs under the bridge at Great Junction Street, Leith, in March 1981. On the right bank, junked cars in a scrapyard.
Mothers and children at the New Kirkgate in Leith, March 1986.

Mothers and children at the New Kirkgate in Leith, March 1986.
Waste ground at the junction of Maritime Street, Tolbooth Wynd and Queen Charlotte Street in Leith, July 1981.

Waste ground at the junction of Maritime Street, Tolbooth Wynd and Queen Charlotte Street in Leith, July 1981.
JG Thomson and Co Ltd, whisky, spirits and wine merchants' bonded warehouse (established 1709) at The Vaults in Leith, Edinburgh. Picture taken January 1983.

JG Thomson and Co Ltd, whisky, spirits and wine merchants' bonded warehouse (established 1709) at The Vaults in Leith, Edinburgh. Picture taken January 1983.
