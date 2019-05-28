ARTHUR'S SEAT IN HOLYROOD PARK IN EDINBURGH WITH RUIN OF ST ANTHONY'S CHAPEL AT RIGHT.

20 of Edinburgh’s most ancient buildings and where to find them

Edinburgh is renowned for its old buildings and boasts a higher concentration of ancient structures than most European cities.

If you’re visiting the UK for the first time and are hoping to take in a bit of history, then a stroll through Scotland’s capital is an absolute must. Edinburgh has an incredible number of ancient buildings - many of them built more than 400 years ago.

Dating back to circa 1570, Huntly House is now home to the Museum of Edinburgh on Cannongate.

1. Huntly House, Canongate

Dating back to circa 1570, Huntly House is now home to the Museum of Edinburgh on Cannongate.
Evening News
Buy a Photo
One of Edinburgh's earliest residential buildings, John Knox House can trace its history back to the 16th century. It is said to have been home to the famous religious reformer John Knox, though some say this was not the case.

2. John Knox House, High Street

One of Edinburgh's earliest residential buildings, John Knox House can trace its history back to the 16th century. It is said to have been home to the famous religious reformer John Knox, though some say this was not the case.
TSPL
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Adjacent to John Knox House is the equally-ancient Moubray House, which dates back to circa 1601.

3. Moubray House, High Street

Adjacent to John Knox House is the equally-ancient Moubray House, which dates back to circa 1601.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
Despite standing in partial ruin, the 14th century Craigmillar Castle is considered among the best preserved examples of medieval castle architecture in Scotland.

4. Craigmillar Castle, Craigmillar

Despite standing in partial ruin, the 14th century Craigmillar Castle is considered among the best preserved examples of medieval castle architecture in Scotland.
EN license
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5