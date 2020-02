From great sporting achievements and engineering triumphs to monumental political votes and landmark legislation, we shine a light on 19 of Scotland's most pivotal moments that have helped shape the country we know and love today over the past 30 years.

1. Poll tax demonstrations The start of the 1990s was marked by mass demonstrations across Scotland against the UK Government's plans to adopt the so-called "poll tax". Its abolition was announced the following year.

2. Gaelic resurgence The years since 1990 have seen much greater focus in preserving Gaelic language and heritage. Today, much of our road signage and railway station signage carries both English and Gaelic variations.

3. US Tartan Day In 1998, the US Senate approved the celebration of an annual Tartan Day. The Tartan Day Parade in New York City remains the most popular of the day's many special events.

4. Edinburgh Festival Fringe Once a sideshow to the Edinburgh International Festival, the Festival Fringe is today the main show in town. In the last decade alone, visitor numbers have grown by around one million people.

