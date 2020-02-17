17 photographs showing Scotland's lost shipyards



Spread across dozens of shipyards up and down the country, the industry once employed a workforce in the tens of thousands and produced a whopping one in five of the world's marine vessels. While Clydeside clearly dominated in terms of scale and number, shipyards could be found in almost every major coastal town and city from Burntisland to Peterhead before the industry entered its steep decline after the 1960s. With the country left today with just one commercial shipyard - the government-owned Ferguson's in Port Glasgow - in action, we've delved into our archives to bring you photographs from the middle part of the previous century, when the crash of champagne and whisky bottles being sacrificed over newly-painted bows was still a regular occurrence at practically every port in the land.

1. Stephen's Shipyard, Linthouse, Glasgow The Sir Galahad slides down the slipway at Stephens shipyard at Linthouse on the River Clyde in April 1966. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Barclay Curle Shipyard, Glasgow The Vitkovice slides down the slipway at Barclay Curle's shipyard on the River Clyde in April 1966. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. John Brown Shipyard, Clydebank The Cape St Vincent bulk carrier being launched at John Brown's shipyard in Clydebank, 1966. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Henry Robb Shipyard, Leith, Edinburgh The MU Athenian is launched at Henry Robb's Yard in Leith, Edinburgh, 1966. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more