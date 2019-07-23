16 forgotten phrases you'll only know if you're from Scotland

Whether they were passing on their wisdom or just telling you to shut up, your grandparents are sure to have used some interesting Scots phrases.

But what on earth were they talking about? Here we remember some of the most common - and obscure - Scots sayings and proverbs.

Lang may yer lum reek - I hope you live a long life. (Picture: Shutterstock)



We’re a Jock Tamson’s bairns.

We have our differences but we’re basically the same.

Gie’s yer patter.

Tell me what’s going on.

Am scunnered.

I’m fed up.

It’s Tam or Tammas.

Whichever.

Theneebours areflitting. (Picture: Shutterstock)

Awa' an bile yer heid.

You’re talking rubbish.

A feel like a haw gaw.

I feel like a mess.

There’s aye a slip atween cup an lip.

You should not make plans that depend on something good happening before you know that it has actually happened (don't count your chickens before they hatch).

Lang may yer lum reek.

I hope you live a long life.

Yer a wee nyaff.

You’re a little nuisance.

The neebours are flitting.

The neighbours are moving house.

Yer a lang time deid.

You should make the most of things because you will be dead for a long time.

Haud yer weesht.

Be quiet.

Whit's fur ye'll no go past ye.

What’s meant to happen to you will happen to you.

Yer bum's oot the windae!

Literally, ‘your bottom is out the window’ but it means ‘you’re talking rubbish’.

Yer aywis at the coo’s tail!

You're always late!

In the name of the wee man!

Oh my God!