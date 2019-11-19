15 pictures of Glasgow's Christmas through the years
With Christmas coming soon, we look back at how Glasgow celebrated through the years.
From Christmas lights in city streets to ice skating and decorated despartment stores, we take a look back at Glasgow looking festive.
1. George Square
George Square Christmas lights display, 1963.
2. Christmas lights
Festive lights in Glasgow in 1966.
3. Argyle Street
Glasgow Christmas lights in Argyle Street in 1963.
4. George Square ice rink
Skaters on the ice rink in George Square in 2001.
