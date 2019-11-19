15 pictures of Glasgow's Christmas through the years

From Christmas lights in city streets to ice skating and decorated despartment stores, we take a look back at Glasgow looking festive.

1. George Square George Square Christmas lights display, 1963. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Christmas lights Festive lights in Glasgow in 1966. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Argyle Street Glasgow Christmas lights in Argyle Street in 1963. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. George Square ice rink Skaters on the ice rink in George Square in 2001. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more