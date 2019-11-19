Picture: TSPL

15 pictures of Glasgow's Christmas through the years

With Christmas coming soon, we look back at how Glasgow celebrated through the years.

From Christmas lights in city streets to ice skating and decorated despartment stores, we take a look back at Glasgow looking festive.

George Square Christmas lights display, 1963.

1. George Square

Festive lights in Glasgow in 1966.

2. Christmas lights

Glasgow Christmas lights in Argyle Street in 1963.

3. Argyle Street

Skaters on the ice rink in George Square in 2001.

4. George Square ice rink

