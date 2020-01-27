13 of Edinburgh's most unusual listed buildings
From police boxes to bridges, there are several unusual "buildings" on Historic Scotland's Listed Building register.
Monday 27 January 2020 17:00
These are 13 of the more weird and wonderful listed buildings in Edinburgh.
Listed buildings in Edinburgh
Various
other
2. Cast iron gate, 1 Ramsey Lane
1 Ramsey Lane is home to a former ragged school. The building today is Category B Listed - and this includes the cast iron gate to the left of the former school.
Enchufla Con Clave, Wikipedia, cc-by-sa/4.0
other
3. Arched lamp, Melville Street
Several houses on Melville Street are Category A Listed - but the listing doesnt include just the bricks and mortar. The railings around the house and the ornate cast-iron arches above the entrances are also listed.
Google
other
4. 50 George Square (University of Edinburgh building)
Home to several university departments, this building is often considered among Edinburghs least attractive. Regardless, its Category B Listed, meaning its of regional or local importance.
Stinglehammer, Wikipedia cc-by-sa/4.0
other
View more