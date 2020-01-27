Along with several other former police boxes across the city, this police box on West Princes Street Gardens is a Category B listed building. It was designed in the late 1930s and features a rooftop siren.

13 of Edinburgh's most unusual listed buildings

From police boxes to bridges, there are several unusual "buildings" on Historic Scotland's Listed Building register.

These are 13 of the more weird and wonderful listed buildings in Edinburgh.

Listed buildings in Edinburgh
Listed buildings in Edinburgh
Various
other
Buy a Photo
1 Ramsey Lane is home to a former ragged school. The building today is Category B Listed - and this includes the cast iron gate to the left of the former school.

2. Cast iron gate, 1 Ramsey Lane

1 Ramsey Lane is home to a former ragged school. The building today is Category B Listed - and this includes the cast iron gate to the left of the former school.
Enchufla Con Clave, Wikipedia, cc-by-sa/4.0
other
Buy a Photo
Several houses on Melville Street are Category A Listed - but the listing doesnt include just the bricks and mortar. The railings around the house and the ornate cast-iron arches above the entrances are also listed.

3. Arched lamp, Melville Street

Several houses on Melville Street are Category A Listed - but the listing doesnt include just the bricks and mortar. The railings around the house and the ornate cast-iron arches above the entrances are also listed.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Home to several university departments, this building is often considered among Edinburghs least attractive. Regardless, its Category B Listed, meaning its of regional or local importance.

4. 50 George Square (University of Edinburgh building)

Home to several university departments, this building is often considered among Edinburghs least attractive. Regardless, its Category B Listed, meaning its of regional or local importance.
Stinglehammer, Wikipedia cc-by-sa/4.0
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4