13 amazing monuments found deep in Scotland's countryside
Scotland's countryside is famed for its natural beauty and wildlife but it is also home to some remarkable statues and monuments with these unique pieces often found where you would least expect them.
Take a walk into the wilds - you'll never know what you might find.
1. Rob Roy "on the rocks"
This sculpture of Rob Roy is poised on the banks of the Culter Burn at Peterculter, near Aberdeen, where the Scots hero is said to have jumped across the water in pursuit of Redcoats. Roy has been commemorated here since 1850. PIC: David J Mitchell.
There are 11 memorial cairns on the Balmoral Estate, most which celebrate the marriages of Queen Victoria's children. The Prince Albert cairn was created following the death of the monarch's beloved husband. PIC: Creative Commons.
Built in 1782 on Fyrish Hill near Alness for Sir Hector Munro, 8th of Novar, to mark his military successes in India. The monument is said to represent the Gate of Negapatam, a port in Madras. PIC: Ben Clarke/Creative Commons.
This sculpture marks the 100th anniversary of the Terra Nova expedition to the Antarctic. Chief scientist Edward Wilson studied grouse in the glen with Captain Scott visiting on several occasions to test out expedition kit. PIC: Bruce Walker Sculptures.