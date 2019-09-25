12 times TripAdvisor reviewers absolutely hated Edinburgh Edinburgh is a year-round and globally popular tourist magnet, but not everyone who visits the Scottish capital has nice things to say about their experience. It seems fair to assume these 12 TripAdvisor reviewers won't be making a return visit any time soon. 1. Arthur's Seat: "No chair in sight" A reminder not to apply literal meaning to absolutely everything. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Calton Hill - "Not as good as the pub" Visitor disappointed by hill that merely offers walks and views. Err... okay... jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ross Fountain - "No renovations please" A tad harsh seeing how the Ross Fountain was undergoing an extensive 2 million restoration. This person really needs to make a return trip... jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Royal Mile: "Too touristy" Royal Mile too touristy, fumes tourist. You couldn't make it up.. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3