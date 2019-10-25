12 of Scotland's castles, palaces and abbeys most at risk from climate change

In a stunning setting at the head of Loch Etive, Bonawe is the most complete charcoal-fuelled ironworks in Britain. Founded in 1753, it made pig iron and cannonballs for the Napoleonic Wars but is now at risk from flooding.
Founded around 1140 by King David I to serve nearby Stirling Castle, Robert the Bruce held parliaments here with James III and Margaret of Denmark laid to rest at the abbey. It is now at risk from rising water levels.
One of Scotland oldest castles and stronghold of Suibhne the Red and the MacDonald Lords of the Isles, Castle Sween is now on the climate change danger risk. It was built in the 1100s and occupied for about 500 years.