Kisimul Castle on Barra.

12 of Scotland's castles, palaces and abbeys most at risk from climate change

The future of Scotland's most prized historic properties is at risk from climate change as coastlines change, ground shifts and sea levels rise due to the changing climate.

Here we look at 12 of the most vulnerable properties whose once mighty past looks to a fragile future.

This fascinating site was once home to the Picts - and then the Vikings came. The brough is accessed on foot by a causeway at low tide.

1. Brough of Birsay, Orkney

In a stunning setting at the head of Loch Etive, Bonawe is the most complete charcoal-fuelled ironworks in Britain. Founded in 1753, it made pig iron and cannonballs for the Napoleonic Wars but is now at risk from flooding.

2. Bonawe Iron Furnace, Loch Etive, Argyll

Creative Commons/Bubububo2
Founded around 1140 by King David I to serve nearby Stirling Castle, Robert the Bruce held parliaments here with James III and Margaret of Denmark laid to rest at the abbey. It is now at risk from rising water levels.

3. Cambuskenneth Abbey, near Stirling

Finlay McWalter/Creative Commons
One of Scotland oldest castles and stronghold of Suibhne the Red and the MacDonald Lords of the Isles, Castle Sween is now on the climate change danger risk. It was built in the 1100s and occupied for about 500 years.

4. Castle Sween, Loch Sween, Knapdale, Argyll

Creative Commons/Mike 138
