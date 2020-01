Glasgow has had its fair share of great restaurants over the years, and some of them have stuck in our memories long after they shut their doors for the last time. Even though it has been years since some of these places closed, we still miss these long gone Glasgow eateries.

1. The Danish Food Centre The first of its kind in Scotland, The Danish Food Centre opened on St Vincent Street in 1969. The Centre sold Danish culinary delights in a buffet-style restaurant, as well as Danish foodstuffs and artwork.

2. Dino Ferraris The original Dino's opened just round the corner in 1966, before it moved to Sauchiehall Street, where it remained a firm favourite for almost 50 years. Dinos closed in 2014 after owner Alfredo Crolla retired.

3. Amaryllis Located in the One Devonshire Gardens hotel, Amaryllis was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsays first ever restaurant in Scotland. Despite gaining a Michelin Star, it closed in 2004 due to dwindling footfall.

4. Buck Rogers Burger Station Back in the early 80s, sci-fi TV show Buck Rogers was all the rage, so much so that a whole restaurant was themed around it in Glasgow. After closing down, the venue was later transformed into nightclub, Archaos.

