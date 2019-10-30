Sean Connery.

11 jobs done by Sean Connery before he became a successful actor

Before his acting career took off, Sean Connery tried his hand at everything from delivering milk to polishing coffins.

Upon leaving secondary school. the future 007 legend grafted hard in a variety of different roles, none of which gave his friends and family an idea of the worldwide fame and stardom that awaited him.

1. Milkman

Perhaps Sean's most famous role after James Bond was that of milkman at St Cuthbert's Co-op. The Fountainbridge-based firm had stables on Grove Street near his house.
2. Lorry driver

A young Sean drove delivery lorries around Scotland for a spell upon leaving the navy.
3. Footballer

Bonnyrigg Rose had a young Sean Connery on their books during his teenage years, for which he would have received a small weekly wage. Man Utd boss Matt Busby was reportedly keen to sign him at one point.
4. Life model

"Tam" enjoyed a three-month stint as a life model at the Edinburgh College of Art in 1952. Among those who painted his nude form is arts promoter Richard Demarco.
