10 things we could do in Scotland during the 1990s but can't do now

From enjoying a Wimpy burger to renting a film in Blockbuster, we take a look back at 10 things you used to be able to do in Scotland during the 1990s, but can't do now.

1. Enjoy a Wimpy burger Or maybe even have your birthday party here - a classic destination for primary school birthdays. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Back the winning side in rugby You could watch a championship-winning national rugby team at Murrayfield! Scotland lifted the Five Nations tournaments in 1990 and 1999. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Choose your Saturday night film at Blockbuster video We used to spend hours picking DVDs and videos from the aisles. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Hogmanay in Edinburgh The infamous street party in Edinburgh used to be free, with hundreds of thousands turning up each year. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more