10 things we could do in Scotland during the 1990s but can't do now
Scotland in the 1990s was a very different place compared with the bustling Scottish cities and towns we have today. Naturally, there are loads of things we miss from those glorious days - those who know, know.
From enjoying a Wimpy burger to renting a film in Blockbuster, we take a look back at 10 things you used to be able to do in Scotland during the 1990s, but can't do now.
1. Enjoy a Wimpy burger
Or maybe even have your birthday party here - a classic destination for primary school birthdays.