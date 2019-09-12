.

10 things we could do in Scotland during the 1990s but can't do now

Scotland in the 1990s was a very different place compared with the bustling Scottish cities and towns we have today. Naturally, there are loads of things we miss from those glorious days - those who know, know.

From enjoying a Wimpy burger to renting a film in Blockbuster, we take a look back at 10 things you used to be able to do in Scotland during the 1990s, but can't do now.

Or maybe even have your birthday party here - a classic destination for primary school birthdays.

1. Enjoy a Wimpy burger

You could watch a championship-winning national rugby team at Murrayfield! Scotland lifted the Five Nations tournaments in 1990 and 1999.

2. Back the winning side in rugby

We used to spend hours picking DVDs and videos from the aisles.

3. Choose your Saturday night film at Blockbuster video

The infamous street party in Edinburgh used to be free, with hundreds of thousands turning up each year.

4. Hogmanay in Edinburgh

